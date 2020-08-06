You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump trashes Postal Service for his own greedy gain
Letter: Trump trashes Postal Service for his own greedy gain

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, then Elon Trustee Louis DeJoy is honored with Elon's Medal for Entrepreneurial Leadership in Elon. N.C. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and union officials say the U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking worries ahead the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections. Manchin on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere, prompting him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking for an explanation. (Kim Walker/Elon University via AP, File)

 Kim Walker

Regarding “House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays” (Aug. 3): Since his election, President Donald Trump has exhibited a visceral, almost pathological, disdain for the U.S. Postal Service. He continues his daily diatribes of lies and disinformation against mail-in voting. In May, he appointed billionaire Trump donor Louis DeJoy as the new Postmaster General. DeJoy, who has no postal experience, has quickly ordered sweeping changes such as cutting overtime pay and late-day mail delivery. According to the Postal Workers Union, postal employees and customers, changes have resulted in a marked slowdown of mail delivery and backlogs of undelivered mail.

The voting suppression tactics employed by some Republicans, such as requiring in-person voting and closing all but one polling place in a city, show they are making a concerted effort to disenfranchise Democratic voters. Trump is helping them in their quest to quash the vote, and Gov. Mike Parson and his Republican-led Legislature are doing their best to aid Trump in his illegal voter suppression.

The dedicated and hard-working employees of the U.S. Postal Service have provided stellar, accurate and timely service over the decades since the inception of this outstanding and venerable nonpartisan organization. It is shameful to see them used and abused by a president who is afraid of losing the upcoming election.

Ed Olsen • Affton

