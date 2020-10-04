 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump urged followers to subvert voting and break law
0 comments

Letter: Trump urged followers to subvert voting and break law

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Trump Proud Boys remark echoes Charlottesville

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he arrives at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding “Trump to far-right extremists: ‘Stand back and stand by’” (Sept. 30): I believe two major deciding factors were brought to light in Tuesday’s presidential debate. First, President Donald Trump told white supremacists to “stand by,” to which they responded enthusiastically. Second, the president reiterated on national television his desire for his supporters to be poll-watchers. Voter intimidation would be illegal.

So not only is Trump tacitly asking people to attempt to subvert the foundation of our representative democracy — voting — but he is also asking them to commit a crime. I find it hard to believe that any voter could remain undecided after having heard those things. One candidate is upholding a peaceful democracy, the other is not. All the rest is chaff.

Theresa DeBuhr • St. Louis County

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports