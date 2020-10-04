Letter: Trump urged followers to subvert voting and break law

Regarding “Trump to far-right extremists: ‘Stand back and stand by’” (Sept. 30): I believe two major deciding factors were brought to light in Tuesday’s presidential debate. First, President Donald Trump told white supremacists to “stand by,” to which they responded enthusiastically. Second, the president reiterated on national television his desire for his supporters to be poll-watchers. Voter intimidation would be illegal.
So not only is Trump tacitly asking people to attempt to subvert the foundation of our representative democracy — voting — but he is also asking them to commit a crime. I find it hard to believe that any voter could remain undecided after having heard those things. One candidate is upholding a peaceful democracy, the other is not. All the rest is chaff.
Theresa DeBuhr • St. Louis County
