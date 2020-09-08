 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump urged voters to commit a felony. Lock him up.
Regarding the editorial “The ‘law and order’ president urges Americans to commit the crime of voter fraud” (Sept. 4): After years of falsely claiming America’s elections are riddled with fraud, President Donald Trump is now publicly urging Americans to commit fraud in the upcoming election. At a campaign stop last week, Trump encouraged people to vote twice. This reminds me of the old Chicago election saw: Vote early, vote often.

Lock him up.

J. Hoffmann • Crestwood

