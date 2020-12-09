Letter: Trump voters approve of his vilification of the media

I think a lot of people support President Donald Trump, either consciously or unconsciously, because of what I believe is the loss of objectivity of our news media.

Freedom of the press is in the Bill of Rights and plays an important role in keeping our government honest. But I believe the news media mostly only presents one side of the story. Everyone should question the news media’s motivations, specific agenda and profit motive, which comes at the expense of presenting multiple sides of sometimes complex issues.

I don’t challenge the validity of the election results, but do the news media expect me to believe this was the first presidential election in our history that had zero voter fraud? In the words of President-elect Joe Biden, “Come on, man!”

We are polarized as a nation. Trump points out the news media’s problem and that resonates with many voters.

Michael Bartosiak • Mascoutah