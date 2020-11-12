 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump voters just have different priorities from others
0 comments

Letter: Trump voters just have different priorities from others

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Analysis: GOP lets doubts about Biden's legitimacy flourish

A woman participates in a pro-Trump election integrity rally at the Orange County Registrar of Voters offices in Santa Ana, Calif., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The rally was calling attention to what organizers see as a broken national election process that involve corrupt voter rolls, computer vote flipping and dumping illegal paper ballots into the system around the country. They were not protesting the O.C. Registrar's office. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

 Paul Bersebach

I probably share all of Paul Waldman’s negative opinions about President Donald Trump expressed in Waldman’s column “The last four years were a test. America failed” (Nov. 6). I was hoping for emphatic repudiation of Trumpism on Election Day.

I’m not optimistic that Trump supporters and die-hard critics will see eye to eye on his character, the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election, or the trustworthiness of our major news outlets. And those are just the starting points for having a national conversation. Forget agreement on less foundational issues like kneeling during the national anthem, gay marriage or health care reform.

But I object to Waldman’s notion that most of Trump’s supporters voted for him out of “gleeful rage.” I’ve talked to Trump supporters. They’re not full of rage. They’re just worried, like non-Trump supporters are, but about different things. They’re worried about socialism, or abortion, or a country without border control. But I don’t believe any of them voted for Trump with the intention of hurting a minority group.

Healing the country will be hard enough. Let’s assume that the other side is trying their best too.

Zach Gallagher • Richmond Heights

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports