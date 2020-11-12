Letter: Trump voters just have different priorities from others

I probably share all of Paul Waldman’s negative opinions about President Donald Trump expressed in Waldman’s column “The last four years were a test. America failed” (Nov. 6). I was hoping for emphatic repudiation of Trumpism on Election Day.

I’m not optimistic that Trump supporters and die-hard critics will see eye to eye on his character, the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election, or the trustworthiness of our major news outlets. And those are just the starting points for having a national conversation. Forget agreement on less foundational issues like kneeling during the national anthem, gay marriage or health care reform.

But I object to Waldman’s notion that most of Trump’s supporters voted for him out of “gleeful rage.” I’ve talked to Trump supporters. They’re not full of rage. They’re just worried, like non-Trump supporters are, but about different things. They’re worried about socialism, or abortion, or a country without border control. But I don’t believe any of them voted for Trump with the intention of hurting a minority group.