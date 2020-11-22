Letter: Trump voters voted for GOP policies, not for the person

Regarding Dan Connors’ guest column “ Elections underscore how deeply divided and intolerant Americans have become ” (Nov. 16): Some people wonder why so many people could vote for an admittedly flawed (in many ways) person as President Donald Trump.

Regarding my vote, there is a simple explanation. I voted not for the person but for Republican versus Democratic policies for our country. I want a country that values personal responsibility, not the idea of what can I get from the government without making any effort to take care of myself and my family.