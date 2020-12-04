Letter: Trump voters wanted continuation of his solid policies

I believe President Donald Trump’s supporters wanted four more years of many things: a pre-pandemic economy where 401(k) values soared and unemployment was at record lows; a society respecting the rule of law instead of rioters causing mayhem; a rational immigration policy instead of open borders; respect for the U.S. Constitution, including the Electoral College that protects us from the tyranny of a few populous states, as well as the First Amendment, which gives us free speech, and the Second Amendment that guarantees gun rights; a belief in a Supreme Court that does not function to write new laws and should never be packed with additional justices to gain political advantage; a rational evaluation of environmental issues; interactions with foreign governments that are equitable, such as encouraging our North Atlantic Treaty Organization partners to pay their fair share and prodding China to live by fair trade policies.