Letter: Trump voters wanted continuation of his solid policies
The writer of a Nov. 25 letter, “Pro- and anti-Trump voters will never be able to agree,” is absolutely correct that these factions have nothing in common.

I believe President Donald Trump’s supporters wanted four more years of many things: a pre-pandemic economy where 401(k) values soared and unemployment was at record lows; a society respecting the rule of law instead of rioters causing mayhem; a rational immigration policy instead of open borders; respect for the U.S. Constitution, including the Electoral College that protects us from the tyranny of a few populous states, as well as the First Amendment, which gives us free speech, and the Second Amendment that guarantees gun rights; a belief in a Supreme Court that does not function to write new laws and should never be packed with additional justices to gain political advantage; a rational evaluation of environmental issues; interactions with foreign governments that are equitable, such as encouraging our North Atlantic Treaty Organization partners to pay their fair share and prodding China to live by fair trade policies.

It’s very true that pro- and anti-Trump supporters have many irreconcilable differences. Trump supporters would never kneel during the playing of our national anthem.

Robert Arden • Lake Saint Louis

