Letter: Trump-voting evangelical white males love firearms

Regarding the editorial “GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions” (May 31): I believe with the exception of unborn fetuses, Donald Trump Republicans, including evangelicals, love their guns more than they love their children. Why do right wingers, especially Christian conservatives, have a love affair with firearms? Maybe it’s part of the white Christian-nationalist belief that America is changing in a way they can’t stand.

Owning assault weapons is part of their reaction to change. I’ve been a deer hunter for years. I hunt with a crossbow and Mossberg 500 slug gun. I sure as hell do not need an assault rifle to go up against Bambi.

Countries like Australia, New Zealand and Canada have passed sensible laws. But those laws probably wouldn’t work here because male gun ownership is all about being a macho tough guy. This includes domination of women. I don’t believe this attitude of pseudo-macho exists anywhere else in the advanced world but here.

I believe background checks should be needed to buy any gun, anywhere. To buy any gun, one should be 21, and assault rifles should be prohibited except for law enforcement and the military. The slippery-slope attitude — that with any regulation, the government will confiscate your BB guns and sling shots — is asinine.

In my opinion, Trump Republicans should be all voted out and Democrats need some backbone. If this country is to survive, this carnage must stop.

Larry L. Brown • Glen Carbon