Letter: Trump wanted supporters to remain peaceful at Capitol
Regarding "Trump aimed 'loaded cannon' of supporters at US Capitol, say House Dems in legal brief" (Feb. 2): The media has stated how Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech incited the Capitol riot. A few days after the riot, I watched the full speech to understand what was said. Near the end of his speech, Trump said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” 

The media seems to have mostly left this part of the speech out of their reports. The public expects the Post-Dispatch to be an objective observer and to deliver the whole truth to the readers. Don’t let hate for one man alter the goal of truth and justice.

David Bolser • Florissant 

