Letter: Trump wants a reopening for his own political reasons

Yes, we would all like to get back to normal — folks doing their jobs, kids going to school, enjoying meals in our favorite restaurants, shopping, movies, sports and all the rest of the things we willingly sacrificed because of the pandemic.
Nobody wants the country reopen more than President Donald Trump, perhaps, but maybe not for all the same reasons the rest of us do. Until recently, he has been on television for almost two hours a day practically begging, pleading, demanding and hoping to end this crisis in a hurry. He has been using his task force briefings as mini-campaign rallies at the expense of the American taxpayers, but he despises the questions he gets from reporters because they expose his misinformation and incompetence.
And while he laments how the pandemic is hurting what he calls his economic miracle, I sense a different reason why he wants to open up quickly. Ending the shutdown is not so much for our benefit but for his own. The states he says should be “liberated” (Michigan, Minnesota, Virginia) are all crucial to his reelection. He wants to be liberated from the stifling confines of daily briefings and go back to his rallies, where he can rant and rave and ramble to the roars of his base. He wants, once again, to feel their unfiltered adoration without having to face the “nasty” media. That is Trump’s “normal.”
Robert Deckert • O’Fallon, Mo.
