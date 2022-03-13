Letter: Trump warned against dependence on foreign energy

Regarding “Europe faces pressure to boycott Russian oil, gas” (March 10): We should be reminded that then-President Donald Trump addressed this energy scenario in his 2018 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Trump said, “Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation. That is why we congratulate European states, such as Poland, for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course. Here in the Western Hemisphere, we are committed to maintaining our independence from the encroachment of expansionist foreign powers.”