Letter: Trump was tougher on the Russians than people think

Regarding the letter "If Trump was president, he would help Russian troops" (March 5): I welcome opposing opinions, because sometimes they influence me to second guess my own. That is a good thing. I do, however, object to something that is as outrageous and absurd as this letter, which claimed that if Donald Trump were still president he would “send American troops into Ukraine. But Trump would not be sending our troops to help the Ukrainians defend their homeland. Instead, given his record, I believe Trump would send our soldiers to fight alongside the Russians.” For five years, we listened to the same type of trash that Trump was a Russian agent, but no prosecutable proof was found that Trump's campaign actively coordinated or colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.
In my opinion, Trump was tough on Russia. Trump sanctioned the Nord Stream pipeline that curtailed Russia's ability to ship fuel to Europe. President Joe Biden removed those sanctions. Why did Russian President Vladimir Putin wait until Biden was president before he invaded Ukraine? If Trump was Putin's ally, why didn’t he invade when Trump was in office? The answer, I think, is because Putin respected the strength of Trump and believed he would not let such an invasion occur without extracting severe retribution.
Ronald Neubauer • St. Peters