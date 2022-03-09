Letter: Trump was tougher on the Russians than people think

Regarding the letter "If Trump was president, he would help Russian troops" (March 5): I welcome opposing opinions, because sometimes they influence me to second guess my own. That is a good thing. I do, however, object to something that is as outrageous and absurd as this letter, which claimed that if Donald Trump were still president he would “send American troops into Ukraine. But Trump would not be sending our troops to help the Ukrainians defend their homeland. Instead, given his record, I believe Trump would send our soldiers to fight alongside the Russians.” For five years, we listened to the same type of trash that Trump was a Russian agent, but no prosecutable proof was found that Trump's campaign actively coordinated or colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.