Letter: Trump will be criticized for any decision he makes

Do the Post-Dispatch editorial board and readers not understand the difference between being willing to die for something and being willing to risk your life for something? If someone voluntarily jumps out of an overcrowded lifeboat, they are willing to give their life for others, but if they participate in a lottery to determine who jumps, they are only willing to risk their life for others.
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick specifically said he didn’t want to die but that he was willing to risk getting the virus to relieve the continuing heartbreak and suffering of his grandchildren, and he thought others should too. I’m 85. Count me in.
Here’s a prediction. When President Donald Trump makes a decision to start putting people back to work, whether that’s a week, a month or six months from now, it will make no difference. He will be criticized by numerous Democrats and news media commentators for doing it too soon and putting Wall Street ahead of the lives of the American people. And when the first person dies from the virus after that decision — and more than one surely will — many interviews with grieving relatives will be on the airwaves to show what a heartless person Trump is.
William Weir • St. Charles
