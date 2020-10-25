Letter: Trump will soon be history, but his appeal is understandable

I’ve wrestled with the obvious question: How could fairly normal, decent people support such a dreadful, hateful human being as President Donald Trump? His supporters like to think GOP stands for Grandpa’s Old Party. Trump is a throwback, a time warp, an analog guy in a digital world. His values go back to a simpler time that many people miss. A time when sexual harassment, discrimination, gay bashing and lack of diversity were not problems. It was also a time before there had been a Black president and Black vice presidential candidate. Progressive thinkers were on the fringe. Climate change didn’t exist. Police brutality didn’t affect them.
All this change can be overwhelming. The world is spinning too fast. Trump supporters want this train to stop, and they think he has the power to hit the brakes. Trump voters think he has a wayback machine.
But it’s an illusion. Most people accept the evolution of a society, and some actually embrace it. Others are slower to do so, but almost all eventually come around. A few folks will dig in, like white supremacists and militia members, but they are a pathetic bunch and a dying species.
Trump will soon be a footnote in history. He is the Sen. Joseph McCarthy of our time. Trump supporters will expect more from their next political leaders. The left and right will continue to spar, and it’s vital that they do. The solutions are somewhere in the middle.
John Wolff • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.