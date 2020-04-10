Letter: Trump willfully ignored pandemic warning signs

President Donald Trump has put all residents of this great country in mortal danger. He has shirked his duty to protect the American public, and he is guilty of two counts of dereliction of duty: He routinely minimized warnings of the impending pandemic, and he has abdicated his responsibility to lead a national response to it.
Trump recently said the coronavirus “came out of nowhere” and “blindsided the world.” Not true. Maybe Trump didn’t see it coming — but only because he was not paying attention.
Trump had chosen to ignore dire warnings from the Pentagon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Army about the need to prepare for a pandemic.
Not only did Trump not take these warnings seriously, he actually took the opposite approach by disbanding the National Security Council’s pandemic unit at the White House. That unit’s warnings also had fallen on deaf presidential ears. At any rate, Trump cannot say he wasn’t told.
Trump did very little for two months. He did not form an effective, cohesive national plan for the manufacture and distribution of vital, life-saving supplies and equipment. And he still hasn’t.
The pandemic’s death toll could have been significantly reduced if Trump had acted responsibly to properly prepare our country.
Kevin Madden • Fenton
