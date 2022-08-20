Letter: Trump would sell secret information to stay solvent

Regarding the editorial “Why would an ex-president who doesn’t read want boxes of documents at his home?” (Aug. 14): Donald Trump showed little if any interest in classified intelligence while he was in the White House. So why would he have any interest in classified intelligence now as a private citizen? Why would he retain top-secret documents at his personal residence at Mar-a-Lago? There is reason to believe it might be for nefarious purposes.

It has long been suspected that Mr. Trump has received significant financial support from a handful of Russian oligarchs. Son Eric Trump even alluded to this when he once told a reporter that the Trump Organization was getting “all the money it needed” from Russia. If so, then Trump needs the oligarchs’ financial support to stay solvent. And since the oligarchs are all subservient to President Vladimir Putin, then Mr. Trump is, by extension, directly beholden to Putin as well.

Would Trump leak top-secret information to Russia just to stay in the good graces of Putin? Would he put our national security at risk just to avoid being financially devastated? Considering Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and his continual lying about the election being stolen, would any reasonable thinking person put it past him? I sure wouldn’t.

Kenneth Katt • Chesterfield