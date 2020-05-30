Letter: Trump would’ve jumped in the first Titanic lifeboat

If President Donald Trump had been on the Titanic: 1) He’d have been the first one in the first lifeboat. 2) He would only bring along Ivanka. 3) He’d claim it was the most successful assault on an iceberg in naval history. 4) He’d blame Obama for the ship sinking. 5) He’d claim Hunter Biden was on the iceberg’s payroll. 6) The proof for numbers 4 and 5 would all be contained in Hillary Clinton’s e-mails.
Mark Glass • Clayton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.