Letter: Trump would’ve jumped in the first Titanic lifeboat
If President Donald Trump had been on the Titanic: 1) He’d have been the first one in the first lifeboat. 2) He would only bring along Ivanka. 3) He’d claim it was the most successful assault on an iceberg in naval history. 4) He’d blame Obama for the ship sinking. 5) He’d claim Hunter Biden was on the iceberg’s payroll. 6) The proof for numbers 4 and 5 would all be contained in Hillary Clinton’s e-mails.

Mark Glass • Clayton

