Letter: Trump's abortion stance only designed to woo voters

Here is something I hope single-issue voters will think about: No one likes abortion, but most Americans defend a woman’s right to choose. That’s because women always have, and will, continue to seek abortions whether it’s legal in the United States or not. Women have demonstrated that they will get illegal, dangerous, life-threatening abortions when they know they are not able to provide for a child.
President Donald Trump says he is against abortion, but what does that mean? Does he offer good alternatives? Does he support women in poverty who cannot care for their children? He campaigns against abortion, but isn’t this just because he wants to attract those who are anti-abortion? The abortion issue should not be the only reason to support this man for president.
Please look at all the evidence that demonstrates who Trump is. He is not who he claims to be. He is not bringing our country forward. He is not a person of whom we can be proud. And I really doubt that he cares anything about being anti-abortion. He only wants to hold onto the folks who are.
Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves
