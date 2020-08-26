 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump's ballot-fraud lies are just wild campfire stories
Letter: Trump's ballot-fraud lies are just wild campfire stories

People, get a grip. All of President Donald Trump’s claims about widespread voter fraud either in person (2016) or by mail (2020) are just scary stories, like the kind told around a campfire late at night (“Trump, GOP distort on health care, vote fraud,” Aug. 25). Just as with stories of zombie wolves and deranged clowns, they aren’t grounded in a provable reality. Their intent is to give listeners a “what if?” scare, and it obviously worked.

Unfortunately, a few campers who see the world as somewhat terrifying will never be convinced that there aren’t headless dolls roaming the woods. That is also true of people who accept the scary election-fraud stories without evidence. Trying to convince them otherwise is pointless. Americans should be like the vast majority of campers who are thrilled by an outrageous story but understand that it has no factual basis to worry them.

Without providing substantiation, the president’s accusations are just scary campfire stories and, as such, might give people an adrenaline rush but are no more worthy of serious debate than are a pack of zombie wolves.

John McDonald • Ferguson

