Letter: Trump's callousness as bad as Nixon during Kent State

AP Was There: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State

FILE - In this May 4, 1970 file photo, Ohio National Guard soldiers move in on war protestors at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. Four persons were killed and multiple people were wounded when National Guardsmen opened fire. The school, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland, had planned an elaborate multi-day commemoration for the 50th anniversary Monday, May 4, 2020. The events were canceled because of social distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some events, activities and resources are being made available online. (AP Photo, File)

At Ohio’s Kent State University on May 4, 1970, soldiers opened fire on unarmed college students protesting President Richard Nixon’s expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia. Four students were killed and nine wounded, sparking nationwide campus protests.

I was a freshman at the University of Virginia. We were outraged, not only because of the senseless killings, but because of Nixon’s callous response to what amounted to murder. Nixon said the deaths “should remind us all once again that when dissent turns to violence it invites tragedy.” It was unbelievable that a president could be so unfeeling that he would actually blame the dead victims. In response to a national tragedy, the White House offered no answer, no comfort, no compassion, no understanding.

This pandemic has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam War. Quarantine has shut campuses nationwide. President Donald Trump has given us lies, arguments, polarization, little compassion and mostly tried to shift the blame to others. On May 2, he actually whined that he was “persecuted by the press” more than Abraham Lincoln was during the Civil War.

The issue is not the president’s feelings about his job approval. The issue before America is the response to the coronavirus. Our president is a hopeless mess. How many Americans will die because of his leadership failures?

Andrew Wolff • Ballwin

