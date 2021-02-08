 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump's guilt is reminiscent of O.J. Simpson trial verdict
Letter: Trump's guilt is reminiscent of O.J. Simpson trial verdict

Regarding "Trump rejects Dems' request to testify at impeachment trial" (Feb. 5): Today's Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump reminds me of the O.J. Simpson trial. While the jury let him walk, everyone knew he was guilty.

Paul Luebbers • St. Charles 

