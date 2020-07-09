Letter: Trump's motivations remained sealed in his tax returns

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “No, really, what is it with this president and Russia?” (July 5): President Donald Trump’s tax returns will no doubt give the answer to McDermott’s question. Trump probably has many business investments in Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin knows about all of them.
I believe Trump is desperately trying to keep his tax returns and the truth secret. He also seems terrified that Putin would tell Americans about those investments if Trump crosses Putin, so Trump has to keep on Putin’s good side. Trump even lets Putin put bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan without Trump even speaking a word of objection.
In essence, Trump really behaves now like a Russian agent. His preoccupation and thoughts are always with Russia and Putin, and this has caused him to ineffectually handle the battle against COVID-19. This has tragically caused many more American deaths, with many more probably to come.
In my opinion, Trump is a Russian agent who is totally unfit to hold office.
Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.