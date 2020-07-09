Letter: Trump's motivations remained sealed in his tax returns
0 comments

Letter: Trump's motivations remained sealed in his tax returns

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Democrats say troop threats should be pursued 'relentlessly'

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. For the past three years, the administration has careered between President Donald Trump's attempts to curry favor and friendship with Vladimir Putin and longstanding deep-seated concerns about Putin's intentions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “No, really, what is it with this president and Russia?” (July 5): President Donald Trump’s tax returns will no doubt give the answer to McDermott’s question. Trump probably has many business investments in Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin knows about all of them.

I believe Trump is desperately trying to keep his tax returns and the truth secret. He also seems terrified that Putin would tell Americans about those investments if Trump crosses Putin, so Trump has to keep on Putin’s good side. Trump even lets Putin put bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan without Trump even speaking a word of objection.

In essence, Trump really behaves now like a Russian agent. His preoccupation and thoughts are always with Russia and Putin, and this has caused him to ineffectually handle the battle against COVID-19. This has tragically caused many more American deaths, with many more probably to come.

In my opinion, Trump is a Russian agent who is totally unfit to hold office.

Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports