Letter: Trump's payroll tax break does more harm than good

Regarding “Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax” (Aug. 9): It was terrific to finally see an article that spells out the tragedy that will affect many more lives than the pandemic. I saw the explanation of President Donald Trump’s payroll tax reduction. It reduces the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) contribution, the sole funding source of Social Security and Medicare. Trump wants to eliminate the funding and, therefore, these vital programs. His executive order says to defer employee payments till next year. If he is reelected, he will continue to eliminate payments. If a Democrat is elected, he would look bad “increasing taxes” merely by restoring what Trump cut.
So what happens now? 1) Current workers will get a tax break they do not need. 2) The unemployed, who need help, get nothing. 3) Millions of retired workers will not be able to support their families. 4) Workers will have to increase their taxes to support retirees — or we let them die of starvation or disease.
It is so strange. We have huge stimulus to help keep people alive, but will let future citizens die.
Martin Walsh • Glendale
