Letter: Trump's press briefings like 'Groundhog Day' movie

Watching a press briefing by President Donald Trump is like watching the movie "Groundhog Day." It's always the same over and over ("COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign," Sept. 7).
Trump spends most of the time telling us how wonderful he is and how no one has ever done what he's done for us, while also attacking the Democrats in every sentence. He claims he doesn't want to help the states headed by Democratic governors, as they don't know how to run a state. I guess I'm lucky that I live in a state headed by a Republican governor, but somehow I just don't feel very lucky.
Radine Robbins • St. Louis County
