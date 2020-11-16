Letter: Trump's stubbornness on transition does great harm

Regarding "Biden moves forward without help from Trump's intel team" (Nov. 12): Since 1797, when George Washington left office, the peaceful transfer of power has been viewed as a hallmark of our nation’s democracy.

When incumbent George H.W. Bush was defeated by Bill Clinton in 1992, Bush said, “I want the country to know that our entire administration will work closely with his team to ensure the smooth transition of power. There is important work to be done and America must always come first, so we will get behind this new president and wish him well.”

In 2000, election uncertainty caused a delay of 37 days in transferring power, resulting in the lack of qualified personnel and a sluggish start for the George W. Bush administration. This gap was cited by the 9/11 Commission Report as a time of critical vulnerability for our country.

The transition from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden could be the most chaotic in American history. The pandemic requires both an efficient and effective transfer of power. Today it is the coronavirus. It may be something worse tomorrow.