Letter: Trump's support of anti-abortion movement is unwavering

Regarding “Much as they claim differently, Republicans have no replacement for Obamacare” (Aug. 5): This editorial states, “This cannot be said enough: A vote in November for Trump and his Republican enablers is a vote to abandon hard-to-insure Americans to poverty, illness and, in many cases death.”
My response is, and this cannot be said enough: A vote in November for Joe Biden is a vote to abandon millions of human infants to the abortion industry.
So many Americans have become inured to the reality of the abortion industry that our moral compass has been seriously deflected away from what is right. Is it any wonder that we have seen an increase in crime and unrest in recent years?
The abortion industry is one of the most racist entities in our culture. Abortion providers disproportionately target women of color while abortion proponents argue that availability of abortion is necessary to stem the tide of children born into poverty. How racist is that?
Despite his faults, President Donald Trump has done more to protect the lives of innocent infants than any other president in recent history, including demonstrating support for right-to-life advocates and appointing judges who are disposed to protect human life. If Black lives really matter, we will open our eyes to see what is going on, i.e. the victimization of Black women by the abortion machine, and will work to put an end to it.
Carolyn Vokoun • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.