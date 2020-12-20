 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's toxic politics deserves to be shunned by GOP
0 comments

Letter: Trump's toxic politics deserves to be shunned by GOP

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
After turbulent 2020, faith in America faces more big issues

FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible during a visit outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington. Trump built close ties to conservative evangelicals even before his 2016 election, but he didn’t establish a formal White House faith operation until more than a year after his inauguration. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Former Sen. John Danforth deserves praise for showing other Republican leaders that it is time to “disengage" from Donald Trump (“There is nothing conservative about Trump’s attack on the election,” Nov. 19). He correctly states that “America needs a principled conservative party” and that “undermining the legitimacy of the presidency violates the constitutional order and contradicts the essence of conservatism.” In my view, undermining the legitimacy of our elections contradicts democracy itself.

I kept waiting after the election for Republican leaders to support the Constitution they are sworn to protect. It seems that Republican leaders are more interested in retaining power than in what is best for our country, which is disheartening. It wasn’t the Democrats who undermined the legitimacy of the Trump presidency — he did that.

Throughout 2016 and as president, Trump consistently showed his racist and sexist beliefs. He enriched his businesses by holding government meetings at his properties, disregarding constitutional restrictions. He spread misinformation and promoted untrue conspiracy theories. He disabled and damaged the U.S. Postal Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and others.

He fired anyone who disagreed with him, mocked people he doesn’t like and behaved like a dictator. He has shown the American people that he has no integrity and no decency. These are the reasons that Republican leaders should distance themselves from this dishonest, dangerous tyrant.

I hope that the Republican Party can return to its foundation of supporting the Constitution and that Trumpism will not prevail.

Charlotte Miller • Grove, Okla.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports