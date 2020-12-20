Letter: Trump's toxic politics deserves to be shunned by GOP

Former Sen. John Danforth deserves praise for showing other Republican leaders that it is time to “disengage" from Donald Trump (“There is nothing conservative about Trump’s attack on the election,” Nov. 19). He correctly states that “America needs a principled conservative party” and that “undermining the legitimacy of the presidency violates the constitutional order and contradicts the essence of conservatism.” In my view, undermining the legitimacy of our elections contradicts democracy itself.

I kept waiting after the election for Republican leaders to support the Constitution they are sworn to protect. It seems that Republican leaders are more interested in retaining power than in what is best for our country, which is disheartening. It wasn’t the Democrats who undermined the legitimacy of the Trump presidency — he did that.