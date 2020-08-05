You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump's tweets are just a distraction from his blunders
Letter: Trump's tweets are just a distraction from his blunders

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the White House on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Trump is accompanied by Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. On Thrusday, in a tweet, Trump suggested delaying the November election.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the White House on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Trump is accompanied by Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. On Thrusday, in a tweet, Trump suggested delaying the November election. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

Regarding “Why Trump’s election delay tweet matters” (Aug. 1): President Donald Trump suggested the November election be delayed, which might lead some to worry that he intends to stay on past his time, or to do some other outrageous thing. But it should be remembered that only Congress can set the date of the election, and the Constitution sets the end date of his term to Jan. 20, 2021.

Instead, one should gauge the seriousness of his suggestion not by his Twitter outburst, but by his actions. If he is concerned about the election, then why is he not working with Congress to provide funding to make voting safe during the pandemic?

His election tweet, like many others, most likely intended to distract, and to project the sense that he is some invincible strongman. But if he were, then why does the House have a Democratic majority? Why did his attempt to extort the government of Ukraine into interfering in the upcoming election fail? Why has he failed to handle the pandemic, leading to the deaths of thousands of Americans? Why has he failed to keep the economy growing?

No, Trump is no strongman. He is a failed president. Don’t let his Twitter tantrums distract from that.

Jackson DeBuhr • St. Louis County

