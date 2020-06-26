Letter: Trump's 'war' metaphors boost dangers of protest violence

President Donald Trump's insistence on casting difficulties in managing vigorous public dissent as a "war" has had serious consequences. Outfitting local police with military gear had been recognized as exacerbating difficulties between people demonstrating for the redress of grievances and the police. As the evidence mounted that the militarization of police departments was frequently accompanied by increased violence, the Obama administration terminated the program providing surplus military equipment to local law enforcement.
However, Trump restarted it when he took office in 2017. Whether it was just another instance of wanting to eliminate anything connected to Barack Obama, or because Trump takes his war metaphor seriously, is impossible to know. Perhaps both motives were behind it. What we do know is that the war metaphor is particularly damaging. War implies that the other side is the enemy and is trying to kill you, that whatever force is necessary to neutralize them is justified.
So it is hardly surprising that police officers operating under this metaphor have too often been overly aggressive. People out on the street are perceived as the enemy rather than citizens seeking redress of serious grievances. What is more, the appearance of police dressed like storm troopers and brandishing weapons of war appears to be associated with an uptick in violence. Otherwise peaceful demonstrators react more aggressively. Attempts by principled demonstrators are undercut to restrain the behavior of those who would discredit the cause.
It is ironic that Trump is so fond of the war metaphor. He did his best to avoid service in a real conflict, one in which he would have been subject to actual physical danger. But he clearly loves playing soldier, however much he feared actually being one.
Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield
