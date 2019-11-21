I’m writing regarding the ongoing impeachment process and President Donald Trump’s many questionable actions over the last three years. I address this to those sincere and honest fellow Americans out there who identify as conservatives. Could you please, just for a moment, stop and substitute the name of Clinton or Obama for Trump’s name in any of the news articles describing the president’s controversial behaviors, and ask yourself honestly if you would be able to accept and condone them as a leader from the other party?
I often test my own judgments this way in political matters and find that it clarifies things. I have, in fact, asked myself if President Barack Obama had been caught in a similar phone call with Ukraine, would I believe that it was OK? I would not, but it would be hard for me to admit. It is hard to be disloyal to one’s own team. But self governance demands that we act with the most honesty and integrity we can muster. We are blessed enough to have the Constitution, but if we disregard it when it doesn’t suit us, then what good is it? If all that matters is “our team” winning, then we have already lost our relatively young democracy.
Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, are you listening?
Sue Jarrett • Oakland