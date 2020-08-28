Letter: Try thinking outside the box to grapple with crime issue

Regarding the editorial “Downtown mayhem highlights city’s ongoing police shortage crisis” (Aug. 24): The problems of violence in downtown cannot be lumped into one category, like some journalists are doing. I propose some solutions:
The protesters are not going to go away until someone in government listens to them. Why doesn’t someone listen and start a dialogue? And if the effort fails, it means people at least tried.
One way to solve the drag racing problem is just across the river at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Back in the day, there was always an amateur night where anybody could bring a car and run it on the drag strip. Why not organize one?
As far as street racing goes, use water-filled orange traffic barrels instead of the concrete barricades, which could possibly total a car. The barrels would slow them down and not do as much damage, but enough to impact their insurance premiums.
Gone are the part-time jobs for young people that could have helped pay for continuing education, or just a better life. They are bored, and they are one bad decision away from something that could affect the rest of their lives.
And finally, masks: I can go from Illinois, where I have to wear a mask if I leave my house, to Missouri, where it’s not required statewide. There needs to be a federal mandate. If this does not happen, these same young people will vote in November and elect someone who can solve this pandemic problem.
Charles Winingham • Alton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.