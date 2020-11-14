 Skip to main content
Letter: Try to assume opposite political party has good intent
I will not patronize supporters of President Donald Trump, attempt to talk them into seeing things my way, or otherwise reject their personhood or individual rights. I see them.

I’m sorry that they have lost faith in our systems of government and that they believe that there is a sinister deep state conspiracy afoot that is a threat to their way of life. I can only imagine what it must feel like to have such distrust in our government.

I’m an educator. The buoying perspective that I’ve adopted while facing the challenges of educating children during the pandemic and political maelstrom is: assume good intent. The messages of compassion and understanding that we've delivered to middle school students have been framed around the metaphor: same storm, different boat. While we are all in this storm together, we each have unique vessels to navigate these troubled waters. Quite often, the seaworthiness of a person’s boat is dependent on factors outside of their control, like race or culture. Some have yachts, others rickety rafts. I’ve found that understanding and empathizing with others’ perspectives can be a salve to teenage wounds and promotes comity among classmates.

Yes, I have a small sample size and I cannot extrapolate my small experiential window to our entire, fractured country. I just ask that for a moment that people see other boats and consider adopting a modicum of the mindset of assuming good intent.

The stakes are high. The world is watching.

David Tabscott • Olivette 

