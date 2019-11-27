When I was in 9th grade at Parkway West Junior High School, my civics teacher taught us an important lesson we would all do well to heed today. I don’t remember much else about her or the class, which was more than 35 years ago, but I vividly remember this lesson. She took a copy of the U.S. Constitution (which we had been studying in some detail) in her hands and suddenly, shockingly, ripped it to pieces in front of the whole class. She then explained that it was just paper. It was just paper and nothing more if the people of this nation didn’t understand and uphold the ideas and the values that it represents.
Our Constitution established three branches of government, which are co-equal and have the responsibility to oversee one another and to check one another so that no one branch abuses its power. Those who are claiming that the congressional inquiry was somehow unfair or a “witch hunt” should have had better civics teachers in 9th grade. Congress needs to do its job with all due diligence and seriousness, and that includes the Senate if the impeachment process continues to that phase. Regardless of what one thinks about President Donald Trump and his policies, Congress has both the right and the responsibility to impeach a president when it is warranted. We as citizens need to hold them to this responsibility.
Lisa M. Hummel • University City