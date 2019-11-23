Many Americans, including those in the Midwest, have been told by at least one of their parents or guardian figures that “if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.” However, as I have observed, many of us don’t take this wisdom to heart when using social media.
An increasing number of social media posts antagonize, provoke, dehumanize and humiliate other Americans. Many of us seem to forget that from our neighbor to the person at the farthest point from us in the U.S. to everyone in between, those people are every bit as human as we are. Simply scrolling through social media sites, I witness several posts implying there is something inherently wrong with one particular group or another. The last time I checked, this was still the United States of America, not the Divided States of America.
Is it truly worth dishonoring the name of our nation for a quick laugh or a little self-gratification? My challenge for you is this: Keep in mind the old saying referenced above. Think about how your social media posts contribute to the idea of a United States. Remind yourself not only of your humanity, but the humanity of all Americans, not only in St. Louis, but across the nation. Let us focus on posts that celebrate unity and humanity. After all, sometimes it’s the little things that count.
Nicholas Henkel • Kinloch