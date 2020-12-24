Letter: Trying to overturn the election is the death of the GOP

Regarding the editorial “Bost and Wagner drink the QAnon Kool-Aid in challenge to presidential vote” (Dec. 13): There was a time when the Republican Party, and the likes of Rep. Ann Wagner, staunchly defended states’ rights and their sovereignty. There was also a time when Republicans denounced activist judges and that the will of the people was deemed to reign supreme.

But now I believe history will mark Dec. 10 as the day the Republican Party died because that’s when 126 GOP lawmakers, including Wagner, signed onto a suit that would have obliterated states’ rights and asked the Supreme Court to assume the power to subvert the will of millions of voters. Fortunately, in a quick and terse manner, the Supreme Court justices sent a message that they wanted no part of any of it.