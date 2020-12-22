Letter: t's never too late to prosecute sexual abuse predators

Regarding St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell's op-ed "Statutory rape and sodomy and the statute of limitations" (Dec. 16): My kids went to Lindbergh schools, and one of them was taught by the coach in question. So I’ve taken a keen interest in the brave efforts by the late Emilie Morris and her loved ones to seek prosecution for the coach's alleged sexual abuses.

And I was deeply impressed when Bell stressed that “another witness [to the coach's wrongdoing] could be sufficient to bring new charges.” I believe Bell practically begged others with information to call his office. All prosecutors should be this proactive, especially in child sex abuse cases.

Bell made a second crucial point that can’t be stressed enough: No victim, witness or whistleblower should ever presume it’s too late to make a difference or that that the crime committed against them is too old to be prosecuted.” That’s why it’s encouraging to see Emilie Morris's friends and family speaking out.

And it's also why current and former Lindbergh staff should also make outreach efforts to find and help anyone who might be able to put the coach behind bars.