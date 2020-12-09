 Skip to main content
Letter: Tuberculosis will still rage after coronavirus is mitigated
Letter: Tuberculosis will still rage after coronavirus is mitigated

TB test

A nurse administers a test for tuberculosis to a Barnes-Jewish Hospital employee in this March 23, 2010, file photo. Photo by Stephanie Cordle, scordle@post-dispatch.com

 Post dispatch file photo

Regarding “Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots” (Dec. 1): Deaths from the coronavirus exceed 1.4 million people worldwide. This tragedy has struck developed countries as well. The political classes in these countries are outraged, and leaders are constantly being criticized for not doing enough.

However, tuberculosis in 2019 killed an estimated 1.4 million people worldwide — a comparable number. Of this total, more than 230,000 were children. The great majority of these deaths occurred in developing and underdeveloped countries. The coronavirus pandemic in developed countries is predicted to go on for at least a year or two before life gets back to normal. In the meantime, deaths from tuberculosis will continue to roll along at the same pace as they have for decades, without the daily headlines and outrage.

We in the developed countries fail to recognize just how good we have it.

Tim Healey • St. Louis Hills

