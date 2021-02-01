Letter: Tubman deserves to be on $20 bill more than Jackson

Regarding “ Effort to put Tubman on $20 bill restarted under Biden ” (Jan. 26): Harriet Tubman is the perfect choice to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. Tubman, the “Moses” of the Underground Railroad, rescued numerous slaves, courageously venturing back into southern states after her own escape from slavery to lead others to freedom.

Andrew Jackson was a slave owner. In addition, his legacy was stained with Native American blood when he signed the 1830 Indian Removal Act. Through treaties or by coercion, the Jackson administration removed more than 40,000 Native Americans from their traditional homelands in southeastern states. Thousands died on the long journey to Oklahoma known as the Trail of Tears. Removing Jackson’s face from our currency is long overdue. It’s time to replace Jackson’s image with that of a true American hero, Harriet Tubman.