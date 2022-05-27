Letter: Tucker Carlson is just interested in money, attacking truth

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Yes, real America is being ‘replaced’ — by a radicalized political right” (May 22): We must demand a news media that tells the truth. I’m not sure it’s still possible, especially when many people praise Tucker Carlson as if he possessed the wisdom of Solomon. Carlson spreads fear and promotes anger in every broadcast. That’s how he makes his money. But he maintains that profitable ranking by stimulating viewers’ understandable fear of the unknown. And then he feeds the fear with misinformation to anger his audience.