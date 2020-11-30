Letter: Turn interstates into toll roads, keep gas tax low

Regarding the letter “ Raising gas tax and fees needed to maintain roads ” (Nov. 23): The Show-Me Institute’s website claims that it is “improving the quality of life for all citizens of Missouri by advancing sensible, well-researched solutions to state and local policy issues.” Yet, in this letter, the institute proposes an increase in the Missouri fuel tax.

Missouri voters just spoke with an overwhelming victory for the low-tax, low-service regime of the Missouri Republican Party. While I’ve voted for virtually every tax increase in the past because most of them helped most people, I’m voting against any fuel-tax increase. The solution is to turn the interstates into toll roads so that those, including interstate truckers, who use them pay for them.