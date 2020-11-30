 Skip to main content
Letter: Turn interstates into toll roads, keep gas tax low
Letter: Turn interstates into toll roads, keep gas tax low

Traffic along I-70

This file photo shows heavy traffic along westbound Interstate 70 in 2002. Post-Dispatch photo.

 Amanda St. Amand

Regarding the letter “Raising gas tax and fees needed to maintain roads” (Nov. 23): The Show-Me Institute’s website claims that it is “improving the quality of life for all citizens of Missouri by advancing sensible, well-researched solutions to state and local policy issues.” Yet, in this letter, the institute proposes an increase in the Missouri fuel tax.

Missouri voters just spoke with an overwhelming victory for the low-tax, low-service regime of the Missouri Republican Party. While I’ve voted for virtually every tax increase in the past because most of them helped most people, I’m voting against any fuel-tax increase. The solution is to turn the interstates into toll roads so that those, including interstate truckers, who use them pay for them.

Norman Pressman • Clayton

