Letter: Turn off the lights, see the stars and reduce electric bills

  • 0
Dark Sky map

A map of the nightime sky demonstrates pervasive light pollution. Photo credit Jurij Stare, www.lightpollutionmap.info

Light pollution is the presence of unwanted, inappropriate, or excessive artificial lighting, making it difficult to see the stars at night. A possible solution to help with this, and also help reduce electricity use, is to turn off all the lights at night. There are currently several towns in Colorado that have turned off their lights during the night to see more stars and reduce light pollution.

Research shows electricity is used the least during the night. People don’t have to turn the lights off every night, or all at the same time, but I believe this would help reduce light pollution and give people the chance to see the night sky in its full glory.

Maureen Trani • Valley Park

