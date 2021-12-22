Letter: Turning in fellow citizens is not an American value

Regarding the editorial “How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat?” (Dec. 11): In Texas, citizens are encouraged to report individuals who aid a woman trying to get an abortion. In Missouri, we are directed by Attorney General Eric Schmitt to turn in fellow citizens who don’t follow his interpretation of the court regarding mask mandates.
Regardless of my political standing on either issue, does anyone remember World War II, when neighbors and friends turned in innocent Jews to the Nazis? Who have we become?
Kathy Niederstadt Christ • Shrewsbury