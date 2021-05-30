Letter: Turning off unnecessary lights helps reduce footprint

While driving recently around noon through one residential area, I noticed several homes with lights that appear to be permanently on. I realize there many things we can all do to reduce our emissions of carbon dioxide, and I need to do more myself, but one of the simplest things we can all do is not use electricity when there is really no good reason for it.
Here in Missouri, using one kilowatt-hour of electricity results in about 1.5 pounds of carbon dioxide being added to the atmosphere. This may seem small, but it all adds up. I have seen street lights on during the daytime in many cities, including St. Louis. There is no good reason for this.
Being conscious of unneeded consumption of electricity is but one example of a way we can all be more mindful.
Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves