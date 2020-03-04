Letter: TV and print media profit off of sensationalism

Regarding “Harvey Weinstein convicted of criminal sex act and rape” (Feb. 24): I recognize that the Post-Dispatch is not NBC news; however, I believe the newspaper shares many of the same values, hence this letter.
It amazed me that, on Feb. 24, the NBC evening news led with a lengthy story about Harvey Weinstein. Only after it made enough ratings money off of him did it turn to the wonderful story of Kobe Bryant’s memorial service and the outpouring of love for him, his family and the unifying story of his legacy. Of course, it makes perfect business sense that the media would push the Weinstein story. Sex, rape and abuse sells.
There is no profitable reason I can think of for NBC or the Post-Dispatch to publicize a loving, positive story like Bryant’s. Except for actually trying to be a legitimate journalistic institution. The news media were certainly there to show the photos of the helicopter crash scene.
The last four years has exposed the poor behavior of the media, including the Post-Dispatch. You really cannot be trusted. The Post-Dispatch is in it to sell papers and make money. I advise my fellow citizens that when they read articles in the Post-Dispatch or view major broadcast media, look for the profit motive. It is really not too hard to find.
Matthew McGrath • Manchester