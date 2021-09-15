Letter: Twin Towers security chief warned of air attack

Regarding “Across the St. Louis region, people gather to remember 9/11” (Sept. 12): In 1999, I had the kind of conversation no one ever forgets. I invited a friend, Doug Karpiloff, for a Hudson River cruise before leaving West Point, where I taught. Our conversation turned to work in security. Doug was in charge of security at the World Trade Center.

Doug believed the center was impregnable, except for one threat — aircraft. The hairs on the back of my neck bristle as I recall his words. An airplane attack had to be caught before liftoff. Once in flight, it couldn’t be stopped, and a shootdown would endanger people on the ground.

The next year, Doug visited me in the Pentagon. We looked skyward at the line of planes flying low overhead in and out of Reagan National Airport and recalled our World Trade Center talk. I didn’t know that I would lose Doug in New York and friends at the Pentagon from terrorist pilots.

After the towers fell on 9/11, I repeatedly called his number for many days hoping I could tell rescuers Doug was alive. Now, after the recent anniversary of 9/11, my 1999 conversation with him still haunts me.