Letter: Twitter correct in editing Trump's attacks and lies
0 comments

Letter: Twitter correct in editing Trump's attacks and lies

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Regarding “Twitter obscures, warns on Trump tweet ‘glorifying violence’” (May 29): President Donald Trump is upset with Twitter because the company points out that a few of his tweets are false. Does he not realize what a lie is? He thinks free speech is the right to spread untruths?

Also, he uses Twitter to promote dissent. For example, instead of trying to help calm the rioting in Minneapolis, he politicized it by attacking the “left wing” mayor.

I say, good for Twitter for calling him out.

Laura Cooper • Fenton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports