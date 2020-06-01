Letter: Twitter correct in editing Trump's attacks and lies

Regarding “Twitter obscures, warns on Trump tweet ‘glorifying violence’” (May 29): President Donald Trump is upset with Twitter because the company points out that a few of his tweets are false. Does he not realize what a lie is? He thinks free speech is the right to spread untruths?
Also, he uses Twitter to promote dissent. For example, instead of trying to help calm the rioting in Minneapolis, he politicized it by attacking the “left wing” mayor.
I say, good for Twitter for calling him out.
Laura Cooper • Fenton
