Letter:Twitter’s new ownership doesn’t spell end of civilization

The Twitter logo outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco on Feb. 8, 2018.

 David Paul Morris

Regarding the editorial “For better or worse, Twitter is influential. That comes with responsibilities.” (April 26): There seems to be great angst on the part of the left that changing the guard at one media source somehow signifies the end of civilization as we know it.

If we are to believe that this change will be such an ominous threat to our democracy, then the words of Joseph Pulitzer’s Platform to “always fight demagogues of all parties, never belong to any party” ring hollow. The Post-Dispatch should welcome the change and be prepared for the good fight.

Mel Herr • Webster Groves

