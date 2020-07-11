Letter: Two more St. Louis names that need to change

Regarding “St. Louis name change? Not happening, governor tells Trump” (July 8): Amid the controversy surrounding the name of St. Louis, we might consider the low-hanging fruit of a few name changes that are long overdue.
Near Bellefontaine and Calvary Cemeteries, there is residential street named for William Harney, an abominable man if there ever was one. He was nicknamed the “woman killer” by the Sioux. During the Civil War, he was removed from his post because of his Confederate sympathies. If that were not enough, in 1834, he beat an enslaved woman named Hannah to death. He was acquitted.
Another overdue change would be that of St. Louis University’s Frost Campus. The campus was named for Daniel Frost in 1962, after his daughter donated money to the university. In 1861, Frost led a Confederate paramilitary group that sought to capture St. Louis and Missouri for the South, and he later emerged as a Confederate general.
Both of these men are examples of our community’s racist and violent past, and I hope we can close the book on them.
Daniel Glossenger • St. Louis
