Letter: U. City flooding problems were decades in the making

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “For the next flood, University City could have a unique warning system” (July 27): The minutes for the meeting of the board of trustees of the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District tell of the mayor of University City, the city manager, city engineer and four council members imploring the sewer district to do something about flooding in their city caused by the River des Peres. The date of the meeting: June 21, 1966.

At the meeting, the city manager told the sewer district board that flooding not only damaged property but put lives at risk. Fast forward to 2008 when two senior citizens in University City were swept away and drowned when the River des Peres again overflowed its banks.

The most recent flooding has caused massive property damage. It was disturbing to see entire blocks in University City with destroyed furniture and belongings stacked high on curbs waiting for trash trucks. Some homes even needed to be condemned.

At the 1966 meeting, the sewer district board approved $20,000 for an engineering firm to study River des Peres problems, and a committed was formed to address flooding. Conducting studies and forming committees have been the usual response to flooding complaints at the sewer district for more than 50 years, with little result.

There is no one thing that will solve flooding issues. But more than anything, there is the need for a commitment by sewer district officials to address the problems, rather than continually make excuses why they will not.

Tom Sullivan • University City