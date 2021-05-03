 Skip to main content
Letter: U. City has more urgent priorities than renaming streets
Letter: U. City has more urgent priorities than renaming streets

Regarding "University City task force targets four streets for renaming in first wave" (April 27): We have lived in University City for 25 years, and we believe it's a travesty that our city has to rename history.

First of all, we don't even have a proper police station for our police officers. They are operating out of a double-wide trailer. Shouldn't municipal improvements like this be a more urgent priority than renaming streets?

Instead of a street-renaming task force, University City should have a task force to combat the crime and drugs that invade our beautiful community.

Melissa Minkiewicz • University City

